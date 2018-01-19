Most of us still have half empty tins of Celebrations lying around the house.

There's even still a few Christmas lights hanging around the place.

Christmas still feels close enough to touch, which is why this Easter display spotted in a Dublin city centre Dunnes Stores is so offensive!

The bunnies and chocolate eggs (which won't be needed until April 1!) are available at the St Stephen's Green shopping centre Dunnes, if you're an eager Easter bunny and you need one now.

