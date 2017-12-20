It's not exactly the most ideal time of year to be chatting about ice pops from our childhoods but these bad boys were spotted in Dublin this week and we felt compelled to take a walk down memory lane.

Super 8 packs of Rocky Raspers and Pear Picking Porkys were spotted casually hanging around a freezer in a Fairview shop in Dublin and immediately we were transported back to a more innocent time, when you could rock up to a newsagents and get one of these bad boys for less than 20p!

All of the memories, it really was a simpler time!

*runs to Fairview to buy 120 boxes.