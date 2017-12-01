Support for Vera Twomey is continuing to pour in, after the mother of four finally gained access to medicinal cannabis for her sick daughter.

A painting depicting Vera as a saint has been created by local artist Dylan Murphy in New Ross Co Wexford.

The work of art shows Vera holding Ava, surrounded by a halo of cannabis plants, in reference to Vera's long fought battle to get a medical cannabis licence for Ava.

This week the Health Minister signed a licence for Ava Barry, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy and suffers from seizures.

Vera made headlines when she walked to Dublin from her home in Cork to meet with the health minister back in March of this year.

Vera says she was fearful her daughter would die if cannabis oil was not made available to her.

Vera spoke to Dermot & Dave about what is has taken to reach this point: