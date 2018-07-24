The Kilkenny/Carlow Gardai may be responsible for posting our favourite video of the week.

We know it’s only Tuesday so that’s a big claim, but stay with us.

With festival season well and truly upon us judging from this video punters are not the only ones having the craic

Carlow Gardai were spotted getting into the swing of things at Summerfest in Carlow, jiving away with two Nathan Carter fans outside the main tent.

G'wan the gardai!