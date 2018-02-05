Yes news of Kylie Jenner giving birth broke yesterday, but that's not the only story that was making headlines this weekend.

A little thing known as the Super Bowl took place last night with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New England Patriots 41 - 33.

But, let's face it, the Super Bowl is so much more than football now.

We've got the halftime show, the national anthem and ads that can cost $5 million for 30 seconds of air time.

The Super Bowl got off to a rocky start when a flu-riddled Pink took to the stage to deliver a warbled national anthem

Then Justin Timberlake delivered a halftime performance which was heavily criticised online for it's poor sound quality.

Is this halftime show supposed to sound like you're hearing it through a wall — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 5, 2018

Sound mix weird. It’s like he’s doing incomplete, bad karaoke. #HalftimeShow — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2018

To ad insult to injury this year's Super Bowl was also the coldest Super Bowl in history, but at least we have a few entertaining ads to help us remember an otherwise forgettable night.