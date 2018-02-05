Things felt a little flat

Yes news of Kylie Jenner giving birth broke yesterday, but that's not the only story that was making headlines this weekend.

A little thing known as the Super Bowl took place last night with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New England Patriots 41 - 33.

But, let's face it, the Super Bowl is so much more than football now.

We've got the halftime show, the national anthem and ads that can cost $5 million for 30 seconds of air time.

The Super Bowl got off to a rocky start when a flu-riddled Pink took to the stage to deliver a warbled national anthem

Then Justin Timberlake delivered a halftime performance which was heavily criticised online for it's poor sound quality.

To ad insult to injury this year's Super Bowl was also the coldest Super Bowl in history, but at least we have a few entertaining ads to help us remember an otherwise forgettable night.