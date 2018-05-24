Take A Look At This Motivational Letter From A 10 Year-Old
Aoife is the inspiration we all need right now.
The 10 year-old from London is sitting her SATs this month and wrote this adorable motivational note to herself the night before:
My daughter left herself a note last night explaining her coping strategies for her SATS exams. I think we can all taken inspiration from the last line: “be happy, like a unicorn eating doughnuts on a rainbow” 🌈 🦄 🍩 😀 #sats2018 pic.twitter.com/rHZQSD17Dr— Simon Breakell (@simonbreakell) May 16, 2018
Our favourite line?
“Be happy, like a unicorn eating doughnuts on a rainbow”.
Legend!