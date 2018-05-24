Aoife is the inspiration we all need right now.

The 10 year-old from London is sitting her SATs this month and wrote this adorable motivational note to herself the night before:

My daughter left herself a note last night explaining her coping strategies for her SATS exams. I think we can all taken inspiration from the last line: “be happy, like a unicorn eating doughnuts on a rainbow” 🌈 🦄 🍩 😀 #sats2018 pic.twitter.com/rHZQSD17Dr — Simon Breakell (@simonbreakell) May 16, 2018

Our favourite line?

“Be happy, like a unicorn eating doughnuts on a rainbow”.

Legend!