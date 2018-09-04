We are in the midst of a housing crisis, so it's interesting to see how much some places are valued or how much some places THINK they should be worth.

This is a real eye opener.

Okay, so here's the deets:

Location: 79 Millennium Tower, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin.

Duplex penthouse on the 15th and 16th floors

3 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

150 sq. metres

Near Dart station

Parking included

Stunning panoramic views

Have a gander lads:

Now that you've had a good goo at this gaff guess how much the want for rent.

Hope you're sitting down

Did you say 5 grand a month?

That's RIDICULOUS.

No, they want EIGHT. Yes.

Don't believe it? Look:

We are still shaking our heads and have sat down with a sweet tea after finding out what you could do with the monthly rent on this gaff.

There's even the obligatory fancy schmancy walk through video that you can even watch in VR!

Just click on the pic:

If that doesn't work here is the original listing on agent website

And if you think 8k a month is pricey, you'd be right.

For roughly the same price you can get a 4 bed mansion in BEL-AIR, California.

You could be your own Fresh Prince...