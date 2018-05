Here we go.

How many of these bands/Artists that have been immortalised in brick can you get?

(Answers below....don't cheat ye pups!)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

ANSWERS:

1. BEASTIE BOYS

2. FOO FIGHTERS

3. GREEN DAY

4. ONE DIRECTION

5. COLDPLAY

6. METALLICA

7. NIRVANA

8. EH, PRINCE!

9. SIGUR ROS

10. MAROON 5

All these LEGO creations are the work of Adly Siyari check his stuff out here