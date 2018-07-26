When you have a song stuck in your head with no idea of what it is that can feel like a special form of torture.

Round and round the tune goes, as you enlist the help of friends and family to try to identify your out-of-tune humming.

Imagine how wrecked Dermot & Dave listener Joanne's head was after suffering for seven years with this mystery tune rattling around in her head.

Poor Joanne has had this mystery tune stuck in her head for seven YEARS - she needs your help in figuring it out, any ideas?! ⬇️@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/eNFKus4f8n — Today FM (@TodayFM) July 26, 2018

So Joanne decided to ask Dermot & Dave to put an end to her misery by playing it out on air, and the people of Ireland really came through for her!

We especially love the remix.