Mystery solved!

When you have a song stuck in your head with no idea of what it is that can feel like a special form of torture.

Round and round the tune goes, as you enlist the help of friends and family to try to identify your out-of-tune humming.

Imagine how wrecked Dermot & Dave listener Joanne's head was after suffering for seven years with this mystery tune rattling around in her head.

So Joanne decided to ask Dermot & Dave to put an end to her misery by playing it out on air, and the people of Ireland really came through for her!

We especially love the remix.