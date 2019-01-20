What better way to get through the dreaded Blue Monday than with some comedy gold.

Alison Curtis asked the listeners of Weekend Breakfast for their fave moments from TV shows and movies that always gets a giggle.

Blast away the blues and get ready for some lols...

1. A personal favourite of Alison's.. The Blazing Saddles Fart Scene

2. Too many Saturday Night Live sketches to chose from but MORE COWBELL is always a favourite!

3. Michael Scott never fails to make us chuckle, especially when he declares bankruptcy..

4. Nobody treats their gal pals better than Lesley Knope on Parks and Recreation

5. Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon's improv ramblings on The Trip

6. This unforgettable scene from Bridemaids..

7. Anything Cameron from Modern Family says or does..

8. When Michael McIntyre and James Corden went head to head..

9 . Will Ferrell's majestic moves in Old School

10. And the Oscar goes to Olivia Coleman!

Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis, Saturdays and Sundays from 8am