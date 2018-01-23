The Best Breakfasts In Ireland As Voted By You!
It's an argument that has raged thorughout the ages - where in Ireland serves the best breakfast?
Some people will insist that mushrooms are a vital component of a good breakfast while others feel that beans will never belong on a breakfast plate.
What are expected however are sausages, rashers, pudding and eggs with a steaming mug of tea and a stack of buttery toast.
Dermot & Dave asked where the good people of Ireland think the best breakfast is served and they've delivered some mouth-watering results.
So no matter where you find yourself you'll never be further than a short drive from an excellent breakfast.
Tipperary
Apparently the best breakfast omelettes are served in Brazil's restaurantin Tipperary town. They have been described as the perfect cure for a sore head!
Kerry
The breakfast in Pat's Cafe in Castleisland sounds heavenly: you get 3 sausages, 2 bacon, 2 fried eggs, fried tomato, mushrooms, chips and beans and as much tea and toast as you can eat.
Dublin
Keoghs Café in Dublin is known for serving one of the best breakfasts in the country with incredible customer service to boot - you cant beat it lads!
Cork
You wont beat the fry out of Tony's Bistro in Cork.
And around the rest of the country you have:
Galway
The Sitting Duck
Kildare
Bergin's Shop in Derrinturn
Meath
The Buttefly Cafe, Kells
Carlow
The Corner
Roscommon
McLoughlin's in Ballaghadereen
Wexford
The Baked Potato, Enniscorthy
Clare
'Simply Delicious Café'
Donegal
Belles Kitchen in Rathmullan
Laois
Galic Kitchen