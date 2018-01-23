It's an argument that has raged thorughout the ages - where in Ireland serves the best breakfast?

Some people will insist that mushrooms are a vital component of a good breakfast while others feel that beans will never belong on a breakfast plate.

What are expected however are sausages, rashers, pudding and eggs with a steaming mug of tea and a stack of buttery toast.

Dermot & Dave asked where the good people of Ireland think the best breakfast is served and they've delivered some mouth-watering results.

So no matter where you find yourself you'll never be further than a short drive from an excellent breakfast.

Tipperary

Apparently the best breakfast omelettes are served in Brazil's restaurantin Tipperary town. They have been described as the perfect cure for a sore head!

Kerry

The breakfast in Pat's Cafe in Castleisland sounds heavenly: you get 3 sausages, 2 bacon, 2 fried eggs, fried tomato, mushrooms, chips and beans and as much tea and toast as you can eat.

Dublin

Keoghs Café in Dublin is known for serving one of the best breakfasts in the country with incredible customer service to boot - you cant beat it lads!

Cork

You wont beat the fry out of Tony's Bistro in Cork.

And around the rest of the country you have:

Galway

The Sitting Duck

Kildare

Bergin's Shop in Derrinturn

Meath

The Buttefly Cafe, Kells

Carlow

The Corner

Roscommon

McLoughlin's in Ballaghadereen

Wexford

The Baked Potato, Enniscorthy

Clare

'Simply Delicious Café'

Donegal

Belles Kitchen in Rathmullan

Laois

Galic Kitchen