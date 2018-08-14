Pope Fran-tastic!

The countdown is on until The Pontiff pays a visit to our Emerald Isle.

Pope Francis is due to touch down in Dublin Airport at 10:30am on Saturday 25th August and retailers up and down the country are stocking up on the best merchandise for the occasion.

From t-shirts and caps to flags and lollipops, here's a round up of the best Pont-bits from around the country:

Hats, t-shirts and flags in Dunnes Stores:

Matthew is all kitted out!



Dealz is stocking the lolli-popes. Genius!

Rosary beads, pens, candles and mugs all in Veritas:

Twitter has gone all out with a Popemoji:

While a giant cardboard cut-out of the Pope has been spotted selling sandwiches in Roscommon:

"You missed these top quality 'must-have' items!! Selling out fast in Knock Shrine yesterday!!"Sarah Mongan from Mayo.

And if all that wasn't enough, get pumped for Pope Francis' visit with this special Spotify playlist:

Did we miss any? 