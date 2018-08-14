The countdown is on until The Pontiff pays a visit to our Emerald Isle.

Pope Francis is due to touch down in Dublin Airport at 10:30am on Saturday 25th August and retailers up and down the country are stocking up on the best merchandise for the occasion.

From t-shirts and caps to flags and lollipops, here's a round up of the best Pont-bits from around the country:

Hats, t-shirts and flags in Dunnes Stores:

Today I learned Dunnes have a whole range of Pope merch. They'll make half the transfer fee back on shirt sales pic.twitter.com/I40azucJBW — Rob O'Brien (@Robs_Your_Uncle) August 6, 2018

Dunnes Stores bosses: “We need something classy for the Pope’s visit”

Graphic designers: “Say no more fam” pic.twitter.com/fMIq7L5seu — Betula pendula (@frannieloop) August 12, 2018

Matthew is all kitted out!

@TodayFM seen this pope outfit in dunnes stores and had to buy it.... €14 spent to never be worn outside 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PYP9N0yqRw — Matthew Balfe (@matbalfe82) August 14, 2018







Dealz is stocking the lolli-popes. Genius!

Are we talking about these bad boys? pic.twitter.com/pMNL1hMvA3 — Betula pendula (@frannieloop) August 12, 2018

Rosary beads, pens, candles and mugs all in Veritas:

As Ireland prepares for the arrival of the Pope in a few weeks - it may have already reached peak merch 😂 #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/InbcIaTHjY — Anthony Martin (@amtweetable) August 13, 2018

Twitter has gone all out with a Popemoji:

A new emoji is being released ahead of Pope Francis coming to Ireland for @WMOF2018 #PopeInIreland - I vote it should be called a #Popemoji pic.twitter.com/mwHgQ9qjHr — David Hunter (@davidhunter7) August 14, 2018

While a giant cardboard cut-out of the Pope has been spotted selling sandwiches in Roscommon:

Cardboard cutout of the pope in a Roscommon shop. #biblebelt. #hisholiness pic.twitter.com/hPGNHQdiTP — John Mc Loughlin (@Pluck81) August 9, 2018

"You missed these top quality 'must-have' items!! Selling out fast in Knock Shrine yesterday!!" - Sarah Mongan from Mayo.

And if all that wasn't enough, get pumped for Pope Francis' visit with this special Spotify playlist:

Did we miss any?