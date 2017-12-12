German isn't exactly a language that rolls easily off the tongue.

But you can't say that sometimes it doesn't do exactly what it says on the tin.

Twitter user Evan Edinger posted this amazing Google translate image of what happens when you want to say birth control pills in German.

Is German real pic.twitter.com/yBje6J3XKF — Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) December 11, 2017

You can't argue with that! People were quick to point out that German is actually a very literal language and they weren't wrong.

yeah, it's a very literal language, gloves is literally hand shoes — brady (@yahboybrady) December 11, 2017

Hand gloves!

*goes and learns German immediately.