The Bog Roll Selfie Is The Only Thing You Need To Do This Evening
What do you get when you mix the 1902 Georges Méliès film 'A Trip to the Moon' and an inspirational trip to the jaxx?
Answer: The Bog Roll Selfie
(this is our new favourite thing!)
If you're looking for something to cheer you up on a cold skint January evening, then look no further:
Apparently if you take a selfie through a toilet roll tube, you’ll look like the moon! 😂 #photography pic.twitter.com/O6AAbxhsFZ— sobore (@sobore) January 14, 2019
My new favourite thing to do is to take a selfie through a toilet roll tube so I can pretend I’m the moon.— Gavin Slater (@gavlord) January 10, 2019
2019 is going to be MY year. pic.twitter.com/5HI6re7U8E
Everybody's doing that first profile photo/recent profile photo comparison thing, but i saw a buzzfeed article where if you take a selfie through an empty toilet paper roll, you look like the moon. That really delighted me. So here is a photo of me, your good friend The Moon. pic.twitter.com/VHfsvx2iD7— Stacey Molski (@staceymolski) January 14, 2019
Me trying to study and sees that if you take a selfie through a toilet roll, you’ll look like the moon...😬😂 pic.twitter.com/FKtBDm9CX1— Jennifer Heredia (@zhennifur) January 13, 2019
Hahaha if you take a selfie through a roll of toilet paper you look like a stupid moon. 🌝🌝🌝 pic.twitter.com/v8Vk5PBUSM— stunna bird get em (@peggoins) June 26, 2018
This took 246 tries from r/MoonSelfies