What do you get when you mix the 1902 Georges Méliès film 'A Trip to the Moon' and an inspirational trip to the jaxx?

Answer: The Bog Roll Selfie

(this is our new favourite thing!)

If you're looking for something to cheer you up on a cold skint January evening, then look no further:

Apparently if you take a selfie through a toilet roll tube, you’ll look like the moon! 😂 #photography pic.twitter.com/O6AAbxhsFZ — sobore (@sobore) January 14, 2019

My new favourite thing to do is to take a selfie through a toilet roll tube so I can pretend I’m the moon.



2019 is going to be MY year. pic.twitter.com/5HI6re7U8E — Gavin Slater (@gavlord) January 10, 2019

Everybody's doing that first profile photo/recent profile photo comparison thing, but i saw a buzzfeed article where if you take a selfie through an empty toilet paper roll, you look like the moon. That really delighted me. So here is a photo of me, your good friend The Moon. pic.twitter.com/VHfsvx2iD7 — Stacey Molski (@staceymolski) January 14, 2019

Me trying to study and sees that if you take a selfie through a toilet roll, you’ll look like the moon...😬😂 pic.twitter.com/FKtBDm9CX1 — Jennifer Heredia (@zhennifur) January 13, 2019