Sometimes you see reunion pictures and they can be crow-barred PR happiness in order to cynically promote some movie or TV show.

However, this reunion of the stars from the 1993 movie Hocus Pocus really looks like pure genuine joy...

Or is it just a bunch of Hocus Pocus!?

Thora Birch who played Dani posted a picture of herself and co-stars Vinessa Shaw who played Allison and Omri Katz who played Max "Hollywood" Dennison.

They were attending a special bash to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Halloween favourite and in fairness they look fantastic!

"Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!"

There was even a recreation of Ernie and his best bully buddie Jay getting caged!

However, there was no sign of Sarah Jessica Parker or Bette Midler.

Apart from Kathy Najimy who played Mary and who looked stunning!

And if that wasn't enough Hocus Pocus then check this out.

Three sisters are dressing up as Winifred,Sarah and Mary and They're brilliant!