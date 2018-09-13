The Easy Peel Avocado Has Arrived
Say slán to 'avocado hand' the name given to the type of injury caused by people trying desperately to open their fruit and stabbing themselves in the process.
This is a time for rejoicing:
Tesco announced that they will start selling the EasyAvo fruit which is made specifically to provide a skin that is easy to peel off.
According to Tesco UK avocado buyer Laura Marsden Payne:
“Last year customers bought nearly 60 million avocados from us, so we’re sure that this fantastic avocado will minimalise fuss and make life a little bit easier.”
It is being trialed in selected stores and if proven popular they'll roll it out everywhere.
No longer will we avacadont.
This is a great time to be alive.