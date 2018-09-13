Say slán to 'avocado hand' the name given to the type of injury caused by people trying desperately to open their fruit and stabbing themselves in the process.

This is a time for rejoicing:

Tesco announced that they will start selling the EasyAvo fruit which is made specifically to provide a skin that is easy to peel off.

According to Tesco UK avocado buyer Laura Marsden Payne:

“Last year customers bought nearly 60 million avocados from us, so we’re sure that this fantastic avocado will minimalise fuss and make life a little bit easier.”

It is being trialed in selected stores and if proven popular they'll roll it out everywhere.

No longer will we avacadont.

This is a great time to be alive.