The New Elton John Movie Trailer Has Dropped
Kingsman star Taron Egerton plays the musical legend in a biopic that takes in his time as a childhood prodigy to superstardom.
Jamie Bell plays his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and the musical will detail his roller-coaster life.
Rocketman is due to hit screens in summer 2019.