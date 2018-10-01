You can tell everybody, that this is his trailer.

I hope you don't mind what i put down in words.

Kingsman star Taron Egerton plays the musical legend in a biopic that takes in his time as a childhood prodigy to superstardom.

Jamie Bell plays his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and the musical will detail his roller-coaster life.

It's amazing that he's still standing.

Thankfully it's not going to be a long, long time before you can see it.

Rocketman is due to hit screens in summer 2019.