And yes, THAT is Pamela Anderson.

This is like one of those fever dreams that you experience but wake up in a cold sweat questioning everything in life.

He appeared on a weird debate show on ITV broadcast after the England Belgium game last night and he appeared to nail one of the main issues from Brexit.

Where's the guy who light the fuse, David Cameron?

He didn't hold back and the reactions are priceless:

Forget Leo, maybe we need Danny 'Fackin' Dyer to sort out the border.

'With his trotters up'

Danny Dyer on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/lxf8pEDlC6 — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) 28 June 2018

If you're not familiar with Danny Dyer's dark verbal gymnastics, this clip below is pretty much his greatest work.

It's the movie commentary taken from the DVD release of his movie 'Outlaw'

Goes without saying it has THE MOST AMOUNT OF SWEAR WORDS YOU WILL HEAR IN YOUR ENTIRE LIFE.