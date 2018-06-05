She is most famous as being one half of the Location, Location, Location presenting duo on the Channel 4 show, but Kirstie Allsopp didn't hold back when confronted on the Twitter about her flying first class while the rugrats are in economy!

Muireann is a big fan of property porn (she once had a six hour LLL binge...six hours people!) and as such is a big fan of Kirstie and loved how she didn't hold back and stuck to her guns!

This is where it all kicked off:

I received an email from The Sun, to which I sent a polite reply, as I always try to do. Now every idiotic rag has gone with “she’s in Club kids in the back”. Totally pathetic, the next journalist who calls/emails me is going to get a piece of my mind. pic.twitter.com/kS0J720w0l — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2018

So, she got some relies from the Twitter jury and replied accordingly:

Fuck off Steve, and just for good measure rot in hell you judgmental, know nothing twat. https://t.co/VBjXUZ4hsc — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 5, 2018

Kirstie didn't hold back!