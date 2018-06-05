The Poshest Woman On Telly In Very Sweary Twitter Rant
She is most famous as being one half of the Location, Location, Location presenting duo on the Channel 4 show, but Kirstie Allsopp didn't hold back when confronted on the Twitter about her flying first class while the rugrats are in economy!
Muireann is a big fan of property porn (she once had a six hour LLL binge...six hours people!) and as such is a big fan of Kirstie and loved how she didn't hold back and stuck to her guns!
This is where it all kicked off:
I received an email from The Sun, to which I sent a polite reply, as I always try to do. Now every idiotic rag has gone with “she’s in Club kids in the back”. Totally pathetic, the next journalist who calls/emails me is going to get a piece of my mind. pic.twitter.com/kS0J720w0l— Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2018
So, she got some relies from the Twitter jury and replied accordingly:
Fuck off Steve, and just for good measure rot in hell you judgmental, know nothing twat. https://t.co/VBjXUZ4hsc— Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 5, 2018
Kirstie didn't hold back!
As I’ve said before today, and will no doubt say again, do fuck off! https://t.co/JsjeUu1t0m— Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 4, 2018