The hunt is on for Ireland's worst road.

The search began after Damien Moran, editor of the Offaly Express, asked residents to send in their photos and videos of some terrible roads which are dotted across the county.

When readers send in their worst road suggestions Damien and his team then travel to them to experience first hand, the damage to cars these potholes are causing.

The search is on for the worst road in Offaly, according to reports they are in a bad way. Is it just Offaly though? Or is this a nationwide issue? #Potholes #SaveTheRoads #DermotAndDave @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/03Ptf0GK0s — Today FM (@TodayFM) February 13, 2018

Almost €8 million in road funding for Offaly has already been doled out but Damien says that is not enough.

Is this just an Offaly thing? Or are there worse roads you know of in other counties?

Let us know by replying to the tweet above.

Tune into Dermot & Dave weekdays from 9am.