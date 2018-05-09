It's Eurovision time and is it just us or have they really upped their game this year?

The song contest has it all, cliffhangers, point-and-laugh moments, some quality tunes and some of the best social media moments of 2018.

We were on the edge of our seats last night waiting to see if Ireland's entry, Ryan O'Shaughnessy's Together, was enough to get us through to the grand final on Saturday night in Lisbon.

Me every year: I swear I won't watch the #Eurovision



Marty Whelan: "Ireland are coming up soon, were number 18!"



Me:

*Lights 18 mass candles*

*Sings the National Anthem*

*Asks granny to say a prayer for Ryan* — Today FM (@TodayFM) May 8, 2018

They left it until the very last moment to give us the good news, and the prayers to our Grannies worked, we're through for the first time in four years, and Saturday night is now going to be some craic.

Roll on Saturday night and a heap of 'Ireland 12 points' please!