Let's face it, if you can afford these shoes you do very little walking.

The stupidly luxurious footwear was designed and created in Italy by Jada Dubai and feature 236 diamonds, together with two D-flawless diamonds of 15 carats each. (no idea what they are but they're huge and cost a shedload)

And I bet ye they'll still give you heel blisters.

D-Flawless wha?? We'll Jimmy Choo-choo choose Penneys!

Okay, that's great and everything but can they do this: