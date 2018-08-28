Without the need for the lycra.

It is called the Beckham Creek Cave and is in Arkansas in the States.

It has it’s own natural indoor waterfall, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a helipad and if there’s a nuclear holocaust all openings can be sealed. Bonus!

Just don’t stand up quickly getting out of the leaba or get too into your bedroom gymnastics (them ceilings are looooooow)

And all for the bargain price of $2.75 million.

Don’t know how Dermot Bannon would get more light into this yoke though...

See the full gaff on the Estate Agent website here