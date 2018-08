The humble Yellow Snack has slimmed down.

Tina texted in to tell Muireann that a pack of the chocolate shortcake treat has reduced from six biscuits to a mere four.

Listeners are not impressed with the news:

"Oh my god. I'm disgusted. Best bar ever."

"What? I'm not going to share 4 squares?? 6, yes but 4?? No way!"

"This is NOT ON. If something isn't wrong, don't change it! Rick in Portarlington".