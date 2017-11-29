There were plenty of smiles this morning when the cast of Beauty and the Beast paid a visit to the young patients, their families and the hard working staff at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Belle, Gaston and The Beast all dropped by to say hello and spread some Christmas cheer.

Just look at the smiles on their faces.

On Thursday December 7 The Helix is arranging a charity show in aid of Temple Street Children’s University Hospital, where all proceeds on the night will go directly to the hospital.

Speaking on the partnership, Claire Tighe, CEO of TheatreWorkX Productions said ‘We are thrilled to be teaming up with Temple Street again this year, it’s such a worthy cause and we’re hoping that we’ll have a full house on December 7th’

Tickets for the charity show are available now from www.thehelix.ie