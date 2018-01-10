Some of the most talented journalists in the country work for RTÉ News, and from time to time they have to deal with situations that are out of their control.

Sharon Ní Bheolain has actually had a week of it.

During Monday night's broadcast there was an epic graphics fail and for ten seconds the nation could see someone's Apple Movies account on the big screen.

When you’ve to do a live report on @rtenews but someone wants to use the laptop to watch Netflix @BrianOD_News pic.twitter.com/X68WqGKLAR — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) January 8, 2018

Sharon, as usual, remained cool, calm and collected and quickly apologised for the breakdown in technology and moved on.

Then we had last night's news programme and during another live report a bunch of lads copped on that they were live on RTE and decided to gate crash the report.

It wasn't original or even funny, but for some reason when stupid things happen on serious news programmes they will always make us laugh.