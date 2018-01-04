There Were Absolute Scenes Behind Teresa Mannion On The Six One News Last Night
Teresa Mannion and hilarious weather reports go hand-in-hand at this stage.
First there was the infamous 'Don't make unnecessary journeys' video.
Then there was the 'man in a balaclava' screen grab.
When ya can't miss the ra meeting even during storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/3yXwA1xo1b— Jim Crowe (@crowe90) October 16, 2017
And now we have another exquisite Teresa Mannion video to cherish courtesy of last night's Six One news.
Poor Teresa was delivering a live weather report, when a random guy stumbled into the shot waving an upside down American flag about.
@TeresaMannion making Galway great again 🇺🇸😂 #StormEleanor galway pic.twitter.com/WCc6OzQVGD— Terry Fahy (@terrafahy) January 3, 2018
Teresa is a national treasure lads, there's nothing she can't deal with!