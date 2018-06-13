Anyone who witnessed the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is still dealing with the trauma of the Vuvuzela.

The long plastic trumpet which sounded like a swarm of angry hornets assaulted the ears of stadium and TV viewers alike and became the one abiding memory of that tournament.

Well, get ready for the new vuvuzela. It's called the 'lozhka' and is essentially a wooden spoon you can clack against each other as demonstrated by these football fans when it was trialed recently in Moscow.

They're being branded locally as the 'spoons of victory' (never has a sentence been more inspiring) and some can be bought with the player's face painted on them.

Wow.

Here is a guy who is essentially the Jimmy Page of the Russian spoon playing world:

Let's face it. This is the perfect opportunity for any Irish Mammies travelling to Russia. They'd be experts.