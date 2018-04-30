An unusual kind of protest is gaining traction in the UK.

A campaign has launched to get Green Day's American Idiot to number one in the charts in protest against Donald Trump’s visit.

It was confirmed last week that the President of the United States will visit the UK on Friday 13th July.

The campaign to get Green Day’s 2004 track to the top of the chart has so far got over 13,000 likes on Facebook.

They're calling on people to stream and download the song the week leading up to Donald Trump's visit.