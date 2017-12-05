Many of us have been guilty of having one too many 7 Ups in Coppers over the years.

And sure look, there's been many a time when you've rocked out of the place completely forgetting about your coat/jacket/scarf that you'd checked in earlier in the night.

Well it turns out all of these forgotten about coats build up and Coppers are begging customers to remember to take their coats with them during the Christmas party season.

This is only 20 per cent of all of their current lost property.

Management donate the coats to the homeless after six weeks, so you can imaging what a full year of lost property would look like.