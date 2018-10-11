All the counties have lovely locals.

The Irish Pubs Global Awards recently awarded Toners in Dublin the 'Best Irish Pub' It's a lovely spot but there are many, many lovely locals across the land.

This is why we have devised the equivalent of 'The Lovely Local Competition'.

We know for a fact that there's places in Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Cavan, Antrim and beyond that deserve a mention.

According to TodayFM Fergal D’Arcy Show listeners these are the best establishments to cosey up to a pint.

Did your local make the list?

Con Dillons, Listowel

According to a listener barman Gordon, "is probably one of the best undiscovered mimics out there. He can mimic any of our customers and always has us in stitches!!!" And you might find a wee Leprechaun holding up the bar in there if you're lucky!

Dick Macks, Dingle

According to a listener: "Dick Macks Brewhouse just won gold medals for their IPA & Coffee stout plus Best New Product award at the Blas na hEireann awards Dingle food festival last weekend....Great pub friendly knowledgeable staff"

Byrnes Pub - Galloping Green in Stillorgan

"Ferg, It does a great Guinness, they only do ham & cheese toasties and it feels like you’re in a little bar in the countryside when you step into it!"

The Dropping Well, Milltown Dublin 6

"Ferg this place is tucked away by the River Dodder....there is even a rhino in the river beside it?? can anyone shed light as to why that's there?!"

His name is 'Woody' that's all we know I'm afraid!

Spells Bar, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

"Down with that sort of thing!" Unless of course you're a Father Ted fan! These guys have a TedMest every year what's not to like? "Ferg, I'm from Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon. I might go into Spells bar in the town a couple of times a year when I'm at home. Niall will always shake hands with me and I'll always get a Christmas pint. Sound out"

John Pauls Bar - Dungarvan, Waterford.

"Seamus O Donnell is best barperson with his jokes and makes the best cocktails!! love him!!"

Pakie O'Briens Bar, Charleville, Cork

"A small bar with a lounge for the ladies, a lovely long bar for the lads and a snug for the lads hiding from their wives. And also of course the best pint of plain in north cork!!"

Nicky's Bar, Mayors Walk, Waterford

"Ferg this should be up for the best local. Their Sunday night sessions are always good craic"

*We couldn't find any decent pics of this place so here's a photo of Waterford's most famous son John Mullane taking care of a puppy pitch invasion*