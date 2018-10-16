These are the TV shows that knocked our knees and filled our jocks when we were kids.

We asked listeners of The Fergal D'Arcy Show to tell us the telly that unintentionally scared the bejaysus out of them.

This is what they said:

'Courage the Cowardly Dog has some really scary episodes. Still disturbing.'

'Round The Twist was bonkers!'

'Ripleys Believe It Or Not' used to scare the bejasus out of me. Also remember a UK show with a young boy with an imaginary ghost called CHOCKY?

'The Plague Dogs.. from the makers of Watership Down.. i swear to god, it actually disturbed me in the 80s!!'

'Worzel Gummidge needs a mention surely? Had me terrified as a child. Who dreamt up such a creature?!?'

'Fergal the KLANGERS!!!! Omg they were so weird....the noises they made were bizarre!'

'The Animals of Farthing Wood....someone was always trying to kill the poor animals!! And I can't even talk about when the hedgehogs got run over crossing the road.....awful stuff!!'

'Willow the wisp used to scare me a bit!!'