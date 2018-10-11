Listeners to the Muireann O'Connell Show on TodayFM were asked what is the worst song ever made?

They shared the guaranteed ear bleeders that should never have seen the light of day.

Here are Ireland's Worst Songs Ever Made

RONAN KEATING - FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK This one drew some passionate pleas from listeners that it needs to be brought forward to the European Court of Human Rights.

LINDA MARTIN - GET LUCKY The Eurovision high priestess covered the Daft Punk hit on the now defunct Saturday Night Show.

GNESA – WILDER – This was voted by Reddit as The Worst Song Ever Made. It’s from a Georgian singer named Gnesa and currently has over 6 million views on Youtube.

MOST UNWANTED SONG - Created by artists Komar and Melamid and composer Dave Soldier This song was designed to contain all the elements that were annoying to most people, as determined by a public opinion survey. They included bagpipes, cowboy music, an opera singer rapping, and a children's choir!