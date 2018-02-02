This is an argument that has raged on throughout the ages - what should you and your significant other watch on TV every night?

There is nothing more frustrating that sitting there, flicking through the stations, as your food gets cold in front of you, trying to find something that suits everyone.

We'd even go so far as to say it's impossible - but fear not!

This weekend there are heaps of amazing movies to pick from, so you'll easily be able to find something that suits all the family.

If you haven't watched any of the Lego Movies, well then you are missing out my friend.

They are hilarious and brilliant to watch, and The Lego Ninjago Movie is no different to the two previous instalments which came before it.

This time round old ninja master Wu assembles six young warriors to defend their island home against monsters, robots and evil warlords like Lord Garmadon.

You'll recognise some A list voices in this wonderfully funny flick, the old ninja master is voiced by Jackie Chan and Justin Theroux is an excellent bad guy.

Trust us, you'll love this flick from start to finish - it's the perfect movie to watch with all the family or even with your mates to cure that dreaded Sunday fear.

Maybe Planet of the Apes is more your thing, this film is back for a third instalment of the ever-evolving sci-fi series.

This time War for the Planet of the Apes follows Caesar and his tribe who are being hunted by a ruthless colonel (played by Woody Harrelson) who is obsessed with wiping Caesar and his kind from the face of the planet.

This movie contains some of the cutest baby apes we've ever seen and it's an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish.

You'll be hooked by the action and incredible special effects the whole way through.

Who doesn't love an aul superhero movie?!

Spiderman: Homecoming goes back to the beginning of Spideman's story, as we catch a glimpse into Peter Parker's teenage years while he juggles the trials of high school during his superhero internship under the all-seeing eye of Iron-mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

This fast paced, action packed instalment has something to keep everyone happy and makes for perfect Saturday night viewing.

For a full list of all the best bits on the box, check out Shelly's Telly below for a full listing of all that's going on this weekend.

Watching movies at the cinema is fun, but with Sky Store you can enjoy the latest movies from the comfort of your own sofa!

So, grab that big bowl of popcorn, dim the lights and relax knowing Sky Store has the perfect blockbuster for your big movie night in.

Sky Store, bringing you the latest movies straight from the cinema – to your TV!

Pop over to the Sky Store Twitter page for more information and why not follow Sky on Facebook here!