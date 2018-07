If there's one thing you're guaranteed on your big day and that's the unpredictability of your smallest guests.

One thing we can learn from this brilliant video is when it comes to kids at the wedding.

No Fecks Given.

Every Friday The Muireann O'Connell show we do #WeddingWoos

If you're heading on a Stag, Hen or getting hitched give us a shout moc@todayfm.com