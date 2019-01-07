Writer Kassy Cho shared a short collection of absolutely gorgeous videos that are spreading like fire across China and now worldwide.

The clips have already generated millions of views and it's easy to see why.

The youngest of the family calls the next generation and so on until we have the oldest member in shot.

It's very simple and if you don't get the feels you need to check your pulse.

We would love to see an Irish version doing the rounds.

Grab your Great Grandparents lads!

this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg pic.twitter.com/bozR6rB93w — kassy cho (@kassy) 4 January 2019

And it gets better:

the challenge involves four generations of family members making an appearance so a son calls his dad who calls his dad who calls his dad pic.twitter.com/Q6UrBlIbWH — kassy cho (@kassy) 4 January 2019

And there's more:

this is too cute a woman calls her mum, who responds and calls her mum, who also responds and calls her mum, who also responds and makes an appearance pic.twitter.com/tHLD6eFtNB — kassy cho (@kassy) 4 January 2019

And moooooore: