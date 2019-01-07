We need to do this in Ireland.

Writer Kassy Cho shared a short collection of absolutely gorgeous videos that are spreading like fire across China and now worldwide.

The clips have already generated millions of views and it's easy to see why.

The youngest of the family calls the next generation and so on until we have the oldest member in shot.

It's very simple and if you don't get the feels you need to check your pulse.

We would love to see an Irish version doing the rounds.

Grab your Great Grandparents lads!

 

And it gets better:

And there's more:

And moooooore: