People have been replying to a Twitter thread with their own brilliant 'discounts'

Every penny counts in January, as we all limp to the finish line that is pay day.

Aldi seem to have taken this mantra literally with this offer on sirloin steaks.

Spotted by Today FM's political reporter, Sean Defoe, it shows you'll save a whopping 1 cent if you leg it to Aldi and pick up some steaks right now.

After Sean uploaded the massive savings to Twitter, users soon started replying with their own 'bargain' spots.

Savings of zero per cent?! Sign us up.