Every penny counts in January, as we all limp to the finish line that is pay day.

Aldi seem to have taken this mantra literally with this offer on sirloin steaks.

Spotted by Today FM's political reporter, Sean Defoe, it shows you'll save a whopping 1 cent if you leg it to Aldi and pick up some steaks right now.

Some cracking discounts in Aldi pic.twitter.com/N0OAqQ8rKy — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 14, 2018

After Sean uploaded the massive savings to Twitter, users soon started replying with their own 'bargain' spots.

Reminding you of this in Killarney at Christmas pic.twitter.com/eSFvldT61r — Kevin Mc Gillicuddy (@KMcGillicuddy86) January 14, 2018

What an offer! Not sure I can resist such a discount. pic.twitter.com/aH9EKVbmtS — Seán Ó Briain (@Jobzer85) December 18, 2013

They're always good for a bargain pic.twitter.com/EiR0SrC1fw — 🇮🇪Conor O'Brien 🇪🇺 (@conorjob) January 15, 2018

Savings of zero per cent?! Sign us up.