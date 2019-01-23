It has been a tremendous week for all the Oscar nominated movies.

And especially to all the Irish interest which includes Robbie Ryan, the Dubliner nominated for Best Cinematography on The Favourite. (The Muireann O'Connell show spoke to him just after his nomination - have a listen back here )

It's the greatest accolade they could receive for all their hard work...

Soooooo, what better way to take them down a peg or two than to produce some honest posters about those flicks!

The good and funnily bitter people at theshiznit.co.uk have created these wonderfully acerbic honest posters that we hope to seen on billboards everywhere as Oscar season approaches!

'A Star Is Born' :

'Bohemian Rhapsody' :

'The Favourite' :

'Vice' :

'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' :

'First Man' :

See more including the 2018 Honest Posters here