Irish fans are known as the best fans in the world.

We're friendly, we bring the craic everywhere and we know how to have a good time.

However there may be something said for Mayo fans being to Ireland, what Irish fans are to the world.

Their dedication to their cause, #MayoForSam, knows no limits and their fervent support is something to behold.

The Mayo GAA team have not been declared All-Ireland champions since 1951, despite reaching the All-Ireland final eight times since 1989.

But that doesn't stop the fans championing their team, year in year out.

And now three lads in Nürburg, Germany have taken to the track to declare #MayoForSam and we love them for it!