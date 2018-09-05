They say that in a lot of ways an owner looks like their dog and in some instances it is the reason why they chose that breed in the first place.

Professional photographer Gerard Gethings was commissioned to create a series of portraits of dogs with their respective owners and has now turned it into a memory card game.

These animal human twins are outstanding.

First up is Jessica and her Bishon Frisse Buddy.

(Credit: Gerard Gethings )

Sergei and his Siberian Huskie Spike (check out the David Bowie eyes...freaky!)

(Credit: Gerard Gethings )

Harry and his Italian Spinone Hattie

(Credit: Gerard Gethings )

Oustanding.

It's now a game:

Check out the full collection on his website: gerrardgethings.com

You can buy the game here