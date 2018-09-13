These Public Notices And Their Responses Will Have You In Tears
To celebrate the outstanding sign spotted recently at a Dart station in Dublin:
Connolly station has a sign informing you of the sign ... from r/ireland
The Fergal D'Arcy Show is a big fan of public notices so we decided to compile a collection of the best and most ridiculous but for added fun these also have responses attached.
Here we go:
Some people just a want to watch the world burn
Some people get philosophical:
The office philosopher
This is magnificent sarcasm:
The coffee maker at my office was out of order from r/funny
Brilliant and to the point:
My school has motivational photos put up everywhere and this is a great response to one of them from r/funny
Sarcams level 11:
Do not deny my needs from r/funny
More philosophical satire. The finest kind:
Not Accepting Change from r/funny
Kiss from a rose? No, just a good joke:
Emergency Exit from r/funny
Always time for a Ninja Turtle reference:
Our office relocated some equipment. A ninja turtles fan had a quick response to the posted notice from r/funny