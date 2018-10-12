Post Malone is set to play the 3Arena in Dublin next February, with tickets selling out to the gig within minutes of going on sale this morning.

Not wanting to miss out on tickets, a group of fans decided to brave the elements last night and queue overnight outside Ticketmaster on St Stephen's Green.

camping out in the middle of Storm Callum just for the Dublin concert tickets for @PostMalone 🌧 pic.twitter.com/zvcY9DLNZP — darel (@dareeellll) October 12, 2018

With over 30,000 homes without power this morning and gusts of wind of up to 110 kph recorded, it's clear these are some of Ireland's biggest Post Malone fans.

The good news is that they got the tickets.