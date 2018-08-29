Angelica Malin popped along to the Notting Hill Carnival recently and took her granny along.

It was the first time she had been to the festival with her in tow little realising she would steal the show!

She spent the entire time beaming and dancing with strangers.

This grandmother is really living her best life.

And apart from the absolute joy she is giving people most are commenting on how flipping AMAZING she looks for 92!

My 92-year old grandmother went to #NottingHillCarnival over the weekend & danced to the floor with strangers in the rain. May this be a lesson to us all, that you are as old you feel. Just *look* at the joy in her lovely face. pic.twitter.com/qMyiEnWcbw — Angelica Malin (@jellymalin) August 28, 2018

Not only did she dance her socks off she also made the ITV London news: