This Bakery Uses Crickets To Make Their Bread And The Reason Is Genius
Would this bug you out or is it a brilliant solution?
They are rich in Vitamin B12, fatty acids, calcium and iron.
The Fazer Bakery in Finland are using ground flour amde from dried crickets.
The company import the cricket flour from the Netherlands because it allows their bread to contain more protein that "normal" bread.
Find out why a bakery in Finland is using crushed crickets to make its bread 🦗👀 pic.twitter.com/MKjN2QuLuS— FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) January 17, 2019