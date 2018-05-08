You take a small incline, add muck and drink spillage and you end up with one perfect mud-ice rink.

Then you throw in a heap of Kinsale 7's goers and now you've got yourself the makings of a viral video.

This classic slip and fall video was taken at the Kinsale 7's yesterday and it has already been viewed millions of times.

You'd almost feel bad for the poor souls who fall and end up covered in mud, all while a giant circle of people point and laugh at them, until the next person falls and you find yourself laughing along with the best of them.

If this doesn't cheer up your Tuesday then nothing will!