This Chilean Police Parade Is The Purest Thing We've Seen
One Twitter user was so taken by a Chilean Police Parade he had to post.
The highly trained Golden Retriever dogs are held in huge regard in Chile because they are used in so many rescues in the particularly treacherous terrain of the mountainous regions.
The dogs belong to the Canine Unit of the Carabineros de Chile, the country's national police force.
Highly skilled and incredibly cute.
These are some of the happiest animals we've ever seen.
They save lives and they're delighted to do it. Flipping gorgeous.
i have 3 words for you on this Thursday:— J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) 20 September 2018
CHILEAN. POLICE. PUPPERS. pic.twitter.com/yS6B5SYFKW
He's even added music:
tbh it is much better now that I added music pic.twitter.com/9NgucoJsqX— J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 20, 2018
The replies have been fantastic. With people filling in more details on the police dogs:
Look at this: In winter time, in south regions of Chile, chilean police dogs wear sunglasses, boots and warmer coats because of the snow and cold weather. pic.twitter.com/gFhM2GpB6F— RAISA (@rsplmr) September 20, 2018