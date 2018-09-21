One Twitter user was so taken by a Chilean Police Parade he had to post.

The highly trained Golden Retriever dogs are held in huge regard in Chile because they are used in so many rescues in the particularly treacherous terrain of the mountainous regions.

The dogs belong to the Canine Unit of the Carabineros de Chile, the country's national police force.

Highly skilled and incredibly cute.

These are some of the happiest animals we've ever seen.

They save lives and they're delighted to do it. Flipping gorgeous.

i have 3 words for you on this Thursday:



CHILEAN. POLICE. PUPPERS. pic.twitter.com/yS6B5SYFKW — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) 20 September 2018

He's even added music:

tbh it is much better now that I added music pic.twitter.com/9NgucoJsqX — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 20, 2018

The replies have been fantastic. With people filling in more details on the police dogs: