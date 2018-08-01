There are moments when the Internet is just depressing.

Data harvesting, hate, horrible agendas etc. but then a treasure comes along that shines out like the contents of the briefcase in Pulp Fiction.

It's all the work of famed fashion photographer Vincent Flouret. He's used to working on projects with people like Hugo Boss but then decided to give his Labrador Max the spotlight.

The finished pics took 8 months of work and each costume is hand made.

When someone asks "Why the Internet?"

You show them this:

This dog re-creating iconic Madonna album covers is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet. Ever. pic.twitter.com/3bsE8DRmlo — Ross Adams (@ross_adams) July 30, 2018

Even Madonna herself is a fan:

Now we don't like to single out animals so if you're a cat lover there's also something for you:

Everybody...

Take some time to celebrate!!#Madonna35 happy anniversary!@Madonna you are our lucky 🌟 pic.twitter.com/LRvH2UQCyL — Dj Rive Rokers (@Dj_Rive_Rokers) July 28, 2018

Here is an interview Flouret did about the project