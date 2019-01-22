We've all had bad days at work. Sent an email to the wrong person or missed a deadline. But this guy takes the biscuit for the biggest work related mess up ever.

Enter Neil Ackerman, an archaeologist based in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Neil thought he had made the discovery of a life time by finding a prehistoric stone circle on a farm in his local area. This particular type of stone circle often dates back 3,500-4,500 years and is unique to the north-east of Scotland.

He reported his discovery to Historic Environment Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council and the find was celebrated, with media outlets being invited to visit the site.

I'm a proper archaeologist now, it even says so on the telly. pic.twitter.com/1ZvfBP1mwC — Neil Ackerman (@ncackerman) December 14, 2018

Unfortunately for Neil, all was not as it seemed.

The former owner of the farm contacted Neil to let him know that he had in fact built the stone circle himself in the mid 1990s - making the "ancient" discovery little more than 20 years old.

Wow.

At least Neil saw the funny side of it: