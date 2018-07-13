This lad was spotted recently attempting to get on a train on the Chinese subway.

He literally found himself between a rock and a hard place.

Prepare for this to be hijacked by an Insta fitness influencer.

"And I can guarantee that by carrying the rock of sufferage you will lose 6 pounds in one week!"

Bare-footed man carrying large rock refused entry to Shanghai subway. He explained he was on a "journey of suffering" to a Buddhist monastery. https://t.co/9iXQd82qDt pic.twitter.com/MDvLO0ii5w — Chris Buckley 储百亮 (@ChuBailiang) July 12, 2018

As usual The Simpsons predicted this years ago...