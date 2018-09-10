The salon has a special sensory room to help customers who are affected by autism or anxiety.

The owner Desiree McDonald was inspired by her own daughter who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Based in the town of Maitland, NSW, Australia, 'Shear Abilities' salon has transformed the lives of it's customers who don't feel as excluded or anxious as they would in a standard salon.

It proves what you can do and hopefully will inspire businesses here and around the world.